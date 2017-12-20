FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Venezuela
Net Neutrality
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Moments of Innovation
Media
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Breakingviews
Future of Money
#Deals
December 20, 2017 / 7:25 AM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Australia's Westpac to sell Hastings' UK, U.S. business to Northill

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) said on Wednesday its unit, Hastings Management Pty, will sell its international businesses managed out of the United Kingdom and United States to London-based asset manager Northill Capital.

    Westpac said last month it would sell Hastings’ fund management business to Northill without divulging the terms of the deal, in a move by a big Australian bank to offload a capital intensive division amid stiffer bank capital rules.

    Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.