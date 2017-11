(Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) on Friday said it had agreed to sell its Hastings fund management business to London-based asset manager Northill Capital.

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past a logo of the Westpac Bank Corp on display in a window of a branch located in central Sydney, Australia, July 2, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

The terms of the deal are currently confidential, the bank said in a statement to the Australian Stock Exchange.

Hastings currently manages about A$12.6 billion ($9.68 billion) in funds, the company said.