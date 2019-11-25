Business News
November 25, 2019 / 9:05 PM / Updated 11 minutes ago

Westpac CEO resigns as money-laundering scandal rocks Australia's second-biggest bank

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Westpac Banking Corp's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Hartzer speaks during a media conference in Sydney, Australia, November 6, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) on Tuesday said chief executive Brian Hartzer has resigned, as Australia’s second-biggest bank faces the country’s biggest money laundering scandal.

The banking giant is accused of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws and potentially billions of dollars in fines.

Chief Financial Officer Peter King will be taking over as acting CEO, effective Monday 2 Dec.

Reporting by Niyati Shetty and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler

