Business News
November 21, 2019 / 11:08 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Australia's Westpac faces Goldman cut as money-laundering scandal rocks bank

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) cut its target price for Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) as Australia’s second-biggest bank faces the country’s biggest money laundering scandal.

Earlier this week, financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC accused the banking giant of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, drawing sharp criticism from various corners in the country, including the prime minister.

Goldman lowered its 12-month price target by 10% to A$25.58.

Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
