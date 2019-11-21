Australia's Westpac faces Goldman cut as money-laundering scandal rocks bank

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) cut its target price for Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) as Australia’s second-biggest bank faces the country’s biggest money laundering scandal.

Earlier this week, financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC accused the banking giant of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, drawing sharp criticism from various corners in the country, including the prime minister.

Goldman lowered its 12-month price target by 10% to A$25.58.