Australia's Westpac faces Goldman cut as money-laundering scandal rocks bank

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) cut its target price for Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) as Australia’s second-biggest bank faces the country’s biggest money laundering scandal.
Earlier this week, financial crime watchdog AUSTRAC accused the banking giant of 23 million breaches of anti-money laundering laws, drawing sharp criticism from various corners in the country, including the prime minister.
Goldman lowered its 12-month price target by 10% to A$25.58.
Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis