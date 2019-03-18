Australia's Westpac exits personal advice, shakes up BT Financial in cost-cut bid

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian looks at his phone as he walks past a logo for Australia's Westpac Banking Corp located outside a branch in central Sydney, Australia, November 5, 2018. REUTERS/David Gray

(Reuters) - Australia’s Westpac Banking Corp said on Tuesday it was exiting the provision of personal financial advice through a sale agreement with Viridian Advisory, in a bid to cut costs and simplify its structure.

The exit will include the realignment of Westpac’s BT Financial Group businesses into its consumer and business divisions, the lender said in a statement. It did not provide a deal value for the sale.

Westpac’s exit from personal financial advice follows a public inquiry into financial sector wrongdoing last year that has put pressure on banks and wealth managers to cut fees paid to financial advisers to sell their products.

Customers will be offered an option to transfer to Viridian. A number of Westpac’s salaried financial advisers and support staff will transition to Viridian from the anticipated closing date of June 30, the lender said.

“We’re realigning our capabilities into the lines of business where it makes most sense based on customer needs,” Chief Executive Brian Hartzer said.

The changes were expected to be earnings per share-positive in 2020, Westpac added. One-off costs from the sale were initially estimated between A$250-A$300 million ($177.4-$212.9 million), and would be spread over fiscal 2019 and 2020.

Westpac’s stock traded about 0.6 percent higher in a largely flat broader market.