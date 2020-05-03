Australia's Westpac first-half cash earnings plummet 70%, halts dividend

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp (WBC.AX) on Monday deferred a decision on its interim dividend and posted a 70% drop in first-half cash earnings, hit by steep costs over a money laundering scandal and a surge in charges for bad loan provisions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia’s second-largest lender’s cash earnings fell to A$993 million ($635.62 million) for the six months ended March 31, against A$3.30 billion it earned last year. This missed an average estimate from six analysts that pegged the figure at A$1.22 billion.

Westpac said it would not pay a interim dividend in June, and would instead postpone its decision and review its options over the course of the year.

The Sydney-based bank also said it would review whether its wealth platforms, retirement products, insurance, and auto finance businesses would be more successful under different ownership.

The bank said its board wanted to be “prudent” given the uncertain conditions and the strategic review would also consider ways to further optimise its capital. The bank is the only remaining out of the four major Australian banks to have retained such businesses in recent years.

“This is the most difficult result Westpac has seen in many years,” said Chief Executive Officer Peter King, but added that the bank was well capitalised and its liquidity and funding metrics were comfortably above regulatory requirements.

In a bid to ensure stability of the banking system despite the looming credit losses, regulators across the world and in Australia have urged lenders to consider postponing dividends or using buffers like reinvestment plans to better manage capital.

On a cash earnings basis, net interest margin - an important gauge of profitability - was 2.13%, marginally higher than last year.

In April, Westpac said it would write down more than A$3.67 billion ($2.36 billion) in its first-half results, with most of the charges stemming from the economic deterioration expected from the coronavirus outbreak.

Even before the pandemic, Australian banks were grappling with record-low interest rates and were still in the midst of repaying customers millions of dollars in refunds after a government inquiry found widespread misconduct in the sector.