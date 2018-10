(Reuters) - Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) is in talks to take a majority stake in shared office space provider WeWork Cos, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the talks.

FILE PHOTO: An employee works behind a logo of Softbank Corp at its branch in Tokyo March 2, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The investment could be between $15 billion and $20 billion and would likely come from SoftBank’s Vision Fund, according to the report.