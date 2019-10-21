SoftBank extends $5 billion debt financing offer to WeWork: sources

FILE PHOTO: A WeWork logo is seen outside its offices in San Francisco, California, U.S. September 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

(Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T) has made a $5 billion debt financing offer to keep WeWork afloat as part of a deal that would make the Japanese technology conglomerate the majority owner of the struggling U.S. office-space sharing start-up, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

In addition to the debt financing, SoftBank is proposing to accelerate a previous $1.5 billion equity commitment to WeWork in the form of warrants that are due in April, the sources said.

This commitment was made at a $47 billion valuation, but SoftBank is now seeking to renegotiate it at a valuation of less than $10 billion, sources have said.

WeWork’s board will meet on Tuesday to evaluate SoftBank’s offer, one of the sources said. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has been trying to put together an alternative financing package, sources have said.

WeWork, SoftBank and JPMorgan declined to comment.