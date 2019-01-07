Business News
January 7, 2019 / 7:37 PM / Updated 22 minutes ago

SoftBank to slash planned WeWork investment: FT

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - SoftBank Corp. placard is prepared during a ceremony to mark the company's debut on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in Tokyo, Japan December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Issei Kato

(Reuters) - SoftBank Corp is in talks to invest $2 billion in U.S. shared office space provider WeWork Cos Inc this year, a much lower amount than the $16 billion discussed towards the end of last year, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

The deal will now not include the participation of SoftBank’s Vision Fund, which had been a major backer of SoftBank’s existing investment in WeWork, the report said, citing two people briefed on the deal.

Reuters reported in November that loss-making WeWork had secured an additional $3 billion in funding from SoftBank.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
