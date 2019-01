FILE PHOTO - A guest attends the opening ceremony of WeWork Hong Kong flagship location in Hong Kong, China February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

(Reuters) - Office space provider WeWork Cos Inc said on Tuesday it received an additional $2 billion investment from Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T).

Reuters reported about the investment on Monday, bringing the SoftBank’s total investment in the company to more than $10 billion.