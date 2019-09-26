Breakingviews - Viewsroom: WeWork overhaul won’t be enough

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Adam Neumann lost his CEO role and control of the shared-office provider after its valuation plummeted in preparation for a now-postponed IPO. But WeWork’s business model remains a problem. Plus: Thomas Cook’s collapse hits China’s Fosun. And: parsing financial climate pledges.
