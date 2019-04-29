Chinese pork processor Shuanghui reports first quarter jump in net profit

FILE PHOTO: Workers sort cuts of fresh pork in a processing plant of pork producer WH Group in Zhengzhou, Henan province China, November 24, 2017. Picture taken through glass. REUTERS/Dominique Patton/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s top pork processor Henan Shuanghui Investment and Development Co Ltd said on Monday its net profit in the first quarter rose 20.3 percent to 1.28 billion yuan ($190.16 million), after it slaughtered 4.7 million pigs in the reported period, about a fifth more compared to a year earlier.

The company, owned by Hong Kong-listed WH Group Ltd, did not comment on the potential impact of rising raw material prices.

Deadly African swine fever has caused huge losses in the world’s largest hog herd, pushing up the price of live hogs since March.

Hog prices in China were under pressure earlier this year, however, as measures put in place to tackle the spread of African swine fever led to a build-up in inventory in many parts of the country.

That reduced raw material costs for processors like Shuanghui, but hurt big producers like Wen’s Foodstuff Group Co Ltd and Muyuan Foods Co Ltd.

African swine fever is an incurable disease that is fatal to pigs but does not harm people.

Prices in China could jump by 70 percent in the second half of the year, said an agriculture ministry official earlier this month.

Rising pork prices are also expected to pressure major overseas producers such as Hormel Foods Corp, as surging imports from China drive up global prices.

