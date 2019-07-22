Business News
July 22, 2019 / 8:22 PM / Updated 4 minutes ago

Whirlpool beats revenue estimates, raises full-year profit forecast

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) on Monday beat analysts’ estimates for second-quarter revenue and raised its full-year profit forecast, as the appliance maker sold its washing machines and kitchen appliances at higher prices.

Net sales rose to $5.19 billion from $5.14 billion, beating analysts’ estimates of $5.02 billion, according IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its full-year adjusted earnings forecast to a range of $14.75 to $15.50 per share from a range of $14 to $15 per share.

Reporting by Uday Sampath and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

