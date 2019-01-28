Whirlpool full-year profit forecast disappoints, shares fall

FILE PHOTO - The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp’s forecast full-year adjusted profit below analysts’ expectations, citing a higher tax rate, costs and a strong dollar, sending its shares down nearly 7 percent after the bell on Monday.

The company said it expects 2019 adjusted profit to be in the range of $14.00 to $15.00 per share, compared with the analyst expectation of $15.99 per share.

Net sales in the quarter ended Dec.31 fell to $5.66 billion from $5.70 billion and missed the analyst average estimate of $5.76 billion, mainly due to weak sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa, the company’s second biggest segment.

However, the company’s fourth-quarter profit beat analysts’ estimates, boosted by higher margins in North America. Excluding items, it earned $4.75 per share and beat analyst average estimate of $4.23 per share.

Net earnings available in the quarter ended Dec. 31 was about $170 million, or $2.64 per share. The company incurred a net loss of $268 million, $3.74 per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time charge due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Shares of the company were trading lower at $116.37.