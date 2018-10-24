Whirlpool profit beats estimate on higher North America sales

(Reuters) - U.S. home appliances group Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) reported a quarterly profit that beat analysts’ estimates on Wednesday, boosted by price increases and higher sales in North America as consumers spend more on durable goods in a strong economy.

A car parks by the Whirlpool logo is seen at their plant in Apodaca, Monterrey, Mexico January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Shares of Whirlpool rose about 7 percent in trading after the bell.

Whirlpool, which once welcomed President Donald Trump’s tariffs on imported washing machines, is now struggling with costs from higher tariffs on steel and aluminum - the two main raw materials for the company.

In response, the Michigan-based owner of brands including KitchenAid and Maytag boosted prices of its kitchen and laundry appliances.

The company’s sales in North America rose about 5 percent to $2.99 billion.

Net earnings available to the company fell to $210 million, or $3.22 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $276 million, or $3.72 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, it earned $4.55 per share.

Revenue fell to $5.33 billion from $5.42 billion.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $3.76 per share and revenue of $5.34 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Whirlpool also raised the low end of its full-year adjusted profit forecast to $14.50 per share from $14.20, keeping the high end at $14.80.

Rising concerns about the impact of tariffs on margins have weighed on the shares of U.S. manufacturers including Caterpillar (CAT.N) and 3M (MMM.N). Whirlpool shares have fallen 38 percent this year.