(Reuters) - U.S. home appliances group Whirlpool Corp’s (WHR.N) third-quarter profit fell about 24 percent on Wednesday, as U.S. trade tariffs on steel and aluminum added to its raw materials costs.

A car parks by the Whirlpool logo is seen at their plant in Apodaca, Monterrey, Mexico January 27, 2017. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Net earnings available to the company fell to $210 million, or $3.22 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30 from $276 million, or $3.72 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $5.33 billion from $5.42 billion.