Whirlpool third-quarter profit rises 11%

(Reuters) - Appliances maker Whirlpool Corp WHR.N on Wednesday reported a 10.8% rise in third-quarter profit as stay-at-home orders boosted demand for its home appliances during the coronavirus crisis.
Net earnings available to the company rose to $397 million, or $6.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $358 million, or $5.57 per share, a year earlier.
Sales fell 3.9% to $5.30 billion.
(This story corrects to say sales fell, not rose, in paragraph 3)
Reporting by Shreyasee Raj in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath
