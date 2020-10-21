Whirlpool third-quarter profit rises 11%

FILE PHOTO: The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

(Reuters) - Appliances maker Whirlpool Corp WHR.N on Wednesday reported a 10.8% rise in third-quarter profit as stay-at-home orders boosted demand for its home appliances during the coronavirus crisis.

Net earnings available to the company rose to $397 million, or $6.27 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $358 million, or $5.57 per share, a year earlier.

Sales fell 3.9% to $5.30 billion.

(This story corrects to say sales fell, not rose, in paragraph 3)