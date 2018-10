(Reuters) - U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp (WHR.N) expects $300 million in costs related to tariffs in 2019, company executives said on an post-earnings call on Thursday.

The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde, Ohio, U.S. October 3, 2017. Picture taken October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Aaron Josefczyk

The company said it expects to increase prices to offset higher raw material and tariff costs in 2019.

Whirlpool has so far been able to counter higher tariff costs by raising prices.