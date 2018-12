Stirring sticks are seen in a Costa Coffee in Loughborough, Britain April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

(Reuters) - British restaurant and hotel owner Whitbread Plc (WTB.L) said on Friday it has received clearance from the European Union for sale of the Costa coffee chain to Coca-Cola Co (KO.N).

Whitbread said it now expects the deal to close in January next year and will implement a new 500 million pound ($631.35 million) share buyback program after the deal close.