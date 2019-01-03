EU clears Coca-Cola acquisition of Costa Coffee chain

FILE PHOTO: Costa coffee cups are seen wrapped in plastic at a Costa Coffee shop franchise in London, Britain, May 4, 2017. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it had cleared the sale of the Costa Coffee chain to U.S. drinks maker Coca-Cola Co (KO.N) from British restaurant and hotel owner Whitbread Plc (WTB.L).

“The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because the companies do not sell the same products and the links between their activities are limited,” the EU executive said in a statement.