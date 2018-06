(Reuters) - Britain’s Whitbread (WTB.L) said on Wednesday that it had made “good progress” on Costa Coffee’s demerger and reported a 1.3 percent fall in UK like-for-like first-quarter sales.

FILE PHOTO: Cappuccinos sit on a table in Costa Coffee in Loughborough, Britain April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples/File Photo

Total sales rose 3.5 percent and comparable sales in Costa Coffee fell 2 percent compared to a 1.1 percent rise last year.