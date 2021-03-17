White & Case hires M&A lawyer Mason as deal-making rebounds - source

LONDON (Reuters) - U.S. law firm White & Case has poached mergers and acquisitions veteran lawyer Ferdinand Mason from Jones Day to strengthen its corporate finance practice across Europe, the Middle East and Africa as it braces for a post-pandemic deal frenzy, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

London-based Mason, who has been a partner at Jones Day since 2012, will join White & Case in Britain later this week, the source said.

Representatives at White & Case and Jones Day were not immediately available for comment.

The 53-year old Briton is a fluent Dutch speaker having started his career in the Netherlands where he advised clients including Dutch stock exchange Euronext N.V.

Mason, who is registered in Britain as a European lawyer, worked with international clients including Japan’s Tokyo Electron, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Luxembourg-based investment firm LetterOne on major deals.

In his new role he will oversee complex transactions across Europe and the United States with a strong focus on blank-check firms - popularly known as SPACs - which emerged as popular investment vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic and a driver of M&A activity this year.

Amsterdam, which has recently overtaken London to become Europe’s top corporate listing venue so far this year, has become a popular SPAC hub, and Mason’s expertise will be key to winning more business in the region.

Mason’s appointment comes as White & Case London corporate co-head Patrick Sarch recently quit the firm to join rival Hogan Lovells as co-head of UK M&A.

White & Case ranked as the 12th biggest legal adviser for worldwide M&A in 2020, according to Refinitiv data.