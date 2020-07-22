White House touts coming executive order on healthcare, saying it will 'have teeth'

FILE PHOTO: White House Special Counselor Kellyanne Conway speaks to news reporters during a press gaggle outside the West Wing at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 17, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump’s coming executive order on healthcare will “have teeth,” White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Wednesday.

Conway said that the rollout of the executive order would be accompanied by a major speech by the president.

With a re-election race underway and the country hit hard by the coronavirus, the White House is reportedly considering an executive order that could lower drug prices by linking them to the prices paid by consumers outside the United States.

“It will have teeth and I think it will be accompanied by a major healthcare speech by the president,” said Conway. “And he’s the healthcare president.”

The president had discussed the planned executive order in an interview on Fox News Sunday, saying that a Supreme Court ruling on young immigrants, known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), gave him the power to do so.

“We’re signing a healthcare plan within two weeks, a full and complete healthcare plan that the Supreme Court decision on DACA gave me the right to do. So we’re going to solve - we’re going to sign an immigration plan, a healthcare plan, and various other plans,” he said in the interview.