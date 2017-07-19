FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Activist Jana cashes out of Whole Foods following Amazon deal
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
July 19, 2017 / 11:18 PM / a month ago

Activist Jana cashes out of Whole Foods following Amazon deal

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Customers leave the Whole Foods Market in Boulder, Colorado, U.S. on May 10, 2017.Rick Wilking/File Photo

(Reuters) - Activist investor Jana Partners LLC cashed out of its position in Whole Foods Market Inc (WFM.O), a regulatory filing showed on Wednesday, after the upscale grocer agreed to be acquired by Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) in a $13.7 billion deal last month.

Jana, which was Whole Foods' second-largest shareholder with an 8.2 percent stake, made a profit of over $300 million on the sale, according to Reuters calculations.

Jana bought 27.9 million shares of the company for $721.2 million in March, and exited its position on Tuesday for a price of more than $1 billion.

The investor had heaped pressure on Whole Foods to sell itself after taking a stake in the company, citing the retailer's lagging sales and stock price.

In June, Whole Foods agreed to be bought by Amazon for $13.7 billion in a sector-altering deal that could see the e-commerce giant enter the brick-and-mortar retailing industry.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.