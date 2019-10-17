Wienerberger expects further growth in Britain

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wienerberger, the world's biggest brick maker, is seen at its headquarters in Hennersdorf, Austria August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

VIENNA (Reuters) - Wienerberger (WBSV.VI), the world’s largest brickmaker, is growing in Britain and expects the trend to continue after the country’s exit from the European Union, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We have very, very good earnings in England, and we continue to grow,” Heimo Scheuch said at a conference in Vienna.

Britain, where the company employs nearly 1,000 staff at 14 production sites, is Wienerberger’s largest single market.

Asked about the insecurities regarding Brexit, Scheuch said the company was very well prepared. “We are much more relaxed regarding Brexit than a year ago.”