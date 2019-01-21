Brickmaker Wienerberger raises dividend

Logos of Wienerberger, the world's biggest brick maker, are pictured at its headquarters in Hennersdorf, Austria, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

VIENNA (Reuters) - Wienerberger (WBSV.VI) will reach the upper end of its 2018 core earnings guidance helped by acquisitions and cost savings, the world’s largest brickmaker said on Monday, and will increase its dividend to 0.50 euros per share.

The group paid a dividend of 0.30 euros per share plus a special dividend of 0.10 euros per share in 2017.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) will come in at the upper end of its forecast of 460 to 470 million euros ($535 million), up from 415 million last year, it said.

Revenue came in at 3.3 billion euros, it said.

Analysts on average expected EBITDA of 460 million euros on revenue of 3.3 billion, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.