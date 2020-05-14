Wienerberger North American write-off triggers loss, cuts outlook

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wienerberger, the world's biggest brick maker, is seen at its headquarters in Hennersdorf, Austria August 13, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

(Reuters) - Austrian construction group Wienerberger (WBSV.VI) cut its full-year earnings outlook sharply on Thursday due to coronavirus lockdowns, as it reported an unexpected first quarter loss after taking a write-off due to weakness in North America.

Europe’s largest brickmaker said that assuming no further lockdown measures and a normalisation of demand it now expected adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 440 million euros to 480 million euros ($475-$519 million) in 2020.

This compared with an earlier estimate of between 625 million euros and 645 million euros.

Wienerberger posted a loss of 106.3 million euros in the three months through March, compared with a profit of 26.8 million euros a year earlier and a forecast of 24.0 million euros profit in a company-provided consensus.

It said the fall was due to impairment charges of around 116 million euros for the first quarter, largely due to a goodwill write-off relating to Wienerberger’s North American business.

“Faced with a changing market environment, we had to adjust our assumptions for future developments in some of our markets, which resulted in valuation adjustments of about 116 million euros, the major part being attributable to the full write-off of goodwill in North America,” Wienerberger Chief Executive Heimo Scheuch said in a statement.

The brickmaker said its North America business was first exposed to extreme weather conditions and then to the outbreak of the coronavirus in the first quarter, leading to lower demand for bricks and the postponement of investment decisions.

North America accounted for 10% of Wienerberger’s external revenues in 2019.