VIENNA (Reuters) - Wienerberger (WBSV.VI) posted a 7 percent rise in second-quarter core profit on Thursday, helped by strong demand for its building materials in eastern Europe, and cost savings.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wienerberger, the world's biggest brick maker, is pictured at its headquarters in Hennersdorf, Austria, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader/File Photo

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came in at 154.8 million euros ($176.3 million), the world’s largest brickmaker said.

($1 = 0.8779 euros)