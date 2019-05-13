Swedish lawyer urges prosecutor to move quickly in Assange investigation

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - A lawyer representing the victim in a rape investigation involving WikiLeaks’ founder Julian Assange on Monday urged Swedish prosecutors to move quickly with their inquiries with a statute of limitations looming next year.

Swedish Deputy Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson said earlier on Monday she would reopen a rape investigation involving Assange.

“She is going to be forced to take steps quickly to ensure that we have time to get a potential criminal charge in this case,” lawyer Elisabeth Massi Fritz told a news conference.

“My client feels great gratitude and she is very hopeful about getting restitution and we both hope that justice will win.”