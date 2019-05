FILE PHOTO: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van after was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Britain April 11, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s state prosecutor will announce next Monday whether or not she will reopen a preliminary investigation into a rape allegation against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

“At (a) press conference, the prosecutor will announce her decision, which will formally be made immediately before the press conference,” the Prosecution Authority said in a statement.