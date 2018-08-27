FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 27, 2018 / 7:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

Cuddliest artist in Vienna, panda's paintings go on sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA (Reuters) - Vienna Zoo is luring visitors with a new attraction: a painting panda.

Giant Panda Yang Yang uses finger paint and a brush to create a picture at Schoenbrunn Zoo in Vienna, Austria, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Yang Yang, a female that gave birth to twins two years ago, has learned to use a brush to paint small pictures, and 100 of them are being sold online for 490 euros ($560) each, to raise funds to produce a picture book about the Austrian zoo’s pandas.

Yang Yang’s abstract works are reminiscent of the first attempts of a small child - black splotches on white paper.

Reporting by Heinz-Peter Bader, writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Robin Pomeroy

