William Hill shares surge 20% on report of Apollo bid approach

LONDON (Reuters) - Shares in William Hill WMH.L surged over 20% on Friday after a news report by Bloomberg said the UK bookmaker had been approached by private equity firm Apollo Global Management APO.N for a potential acquisition.

Representatives for William Hill and Apollo Global Management did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

At 1156 GMT, William Hill shares were trading up 19% at 259.3 pence.