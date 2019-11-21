William Hill posts higher revenue, boosted by U.S. push, online demand

FILE PHOTO: A branded sign is displayed outside a William Hill betting shop in London, Britain July 25, 2016. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

(Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill (WMH.L) on Thursday reported a slight rise in revenue for the 17-week period since its first-half results, benefiting from more demand for online gambling and its aggressive expansion in the United States.

The company, which has shut about a third of its betting shops and jobs in Britain, reiterated its full-year expectations and posted a 60% jump in net revenue from the United States, for the 17 weeks ended Oct. 29.

