William Hill sees lower 2018 adjusted operating profit

FILE PHOTO: A William Hill bookmaker store is seen in London, Britain July 21, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

(Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill (WMH.L) said on Monday its full-year adjusted operating profit was expected to be about 15 percent lower than 2017, but added that its U.S. business had broken even in the year.

William Hill, which has 16,000 employees across the UK, Gibraltar, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, the United States and the Philippines, said 2018 adjusted operating profit from continuing operations would be 234 million pounds ($301.20 million), slightly higher than company-supplied analyst estimates of 232.2 million pounds.