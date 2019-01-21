William Hill sees lower 2018 adjusted operating profit

(Reuters) - British bookmaker William Hill (WMH.L) said on Monday its full-year adjusted operating profit was expected to be about 15 percent lower than 2017, but added that its U.S. business had broken even in the year.
William Hill, which has 16,000 employees across the UK, Gibraltar, Bulgaria, Italy, Spain, the United States and the Philippines, said 2018 adjusted operating profit from continuing operations would be 234 million pounds ($301.20 million), slightly higher than company-supplied analyst estimates of 232.2 million pounds.
Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier