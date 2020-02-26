William Hill bets on more U.S. gains as profit tops forecasts

(Reuters) - William Hill (WMH.L) posted annual profit at the top end of the company’s expectations on Wednesday as a recent round of favorable sporting results boosted results at the end of a year hit by the closure of hundreds of its high street bookmakers.

The company, which closed 713 shops last year in a dramatic shift towards online betting, said adjusted operating profit fell 37% to 147 million pounds ($191 million), compared to guidance of between 143 million pounds to 148 million pounds.

It also sounded an optimistic note on its push into U.S. sports betting markets, following the signing earlier this month of an online deal with CBS Sports.

Brokers said they expected shares in the company to tick higher at opening.

“We move into 2020 in a stronger position,” Chief Executive Officer Ulrik Bengtsson said. “Almost a quarter of revenue is now generated outside the UK compared to 15% in 2018.”

With proposed regulatory curbs posing a challenge at home, British betting companies have been pivoting to the United States after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting.

U.S. net revenue for the company, which currently operates in 11 U.S. states, increased 38% for the year ended Dec. 31. It said it expects to launch in up to eight new states as it aims for the business to break even in 2020.