William Hill profit sinks 37%, near top end of forecast

(Reuters) - William Hill (WMH.L) posted annual profit at the top end of the company’s expectations on Wednesday as a recent round of favorable sporting results for the British bookmaker boosted results at the end of a year hit by the closure of hundreds of its high street shops. The company, which recently struck an online deal with CBS Sports, said adjusted operating profit from existing operations fell 37% to 147 million pounds ($191 million), following the implementation of the 2 pound stake limit on slot machines.

That compared to guidance of 143 million pounds to 148 million pounds it gave a month ago, itself above previous market expectations.