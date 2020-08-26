Williams announces goal of 56% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030

(Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc on Wednesday announced a near-term goal of a 56% absolute reduction from 2005 levels in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, putting it on a positive trajectory to be net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

The company, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, plans to reduce methane emissions through leak detection and repair, evaluating equipment upgrades on a site-specific basis and by scaling renewables to reach its 2030 target.

Williams currently delivers renewable natural gas (RNG) in partnership with energy companies in Idaho, Ohio, Washington and Texas to transport methane emissions captured from landfills or dairy farms.

Its Northwest Pipeline is interconnected with four RNG facilities, of which two were brought online in the past seven months.

This is in addition to the company’s previously announced $400 million solar initiative across nine states spanning Williams’ footprint. It has also identified initial sites in Alabama, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia that are expected to be placed into service beginning in late 2021.

The company also plans to prepare for future breakthrough technologies in carbon capture, synthetic gas and hydrogen as a fuel source to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.