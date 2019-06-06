New Jersey rejects key permits for Williams' natgas pipeline: AP

(Reuters) - New Jersey regulators on late Wednesday rejected key permits from Williams Cos Inc on building the Northeast Supply Enhancement (NESE) natural gas pipeline from Pennsylvania to New York, the Associate Press reported.

The state Department of Environmental Protection rejected permits Wednesday night, including ones for waterfront development and wetlands work, the report said.

But, it also allowed Williams Co to adjust its plans and re-apply, the AP said.

In mid May, the New York Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) denied Williams’ application for water quality certification, a permit the $1 billion NESE needs, because the project could harm aquatic life.

Williams was immediately not available for comment, but has said earlier that it will resubmit the pipeline application in New York “quickly” and was “confident” it can meet the state’s concerns and bring the project into service for the winter of 2020-2021.

Natural gas consumption has been growing steadily across the United States, totaling nearly 30,000 billion cubic feet last year, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The NESE project would have added 0.4 billion cubic feet a day.

It takes one billion cubic feet to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

