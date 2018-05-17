Williams resubmits Northeast Supply natgas pipeline permit with N.Y

(Reuters) - * Williams Cos Inc resubmitted a water permit application with New York environmental regulators for the company’s proposed $1 billion Northeast Supply Enhancement natural gas pipeline project from Pennsylvania to New York.

* “We look forward to the permit application being evaluated in a timely manner, providing the clearances necessary to construct this critical piece of pipeline infrastructure,” Williams said in an email late Wednesday.

* The New York Department of Environmental Conservation (NYDEC) rejected Williams’ first Clean Water Act Section 401 Water Quality Certification permit application on April 20. Williams filed the original application with the state in June 2017.

* That denial was reminiscent of the state’s denial of a water permit for Williams’ proposed Constitution gas pipeline in 2016. Williams is still fighting that denial.

* NYDEC said the Northeast Supply Enhancement’s application materials showed “potentially significant environmental impacts that raised serious concerns.”

* Federal energy regulators, however, concluded in March that environmental impacts from the project could be reduced to “less than significant levels” with the implementation of mitigation measures proposed by the company and the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

* Assuming a timely evaluation, Williams said the project’s timeline has not been impacted by the state’s decision to deny our original water permit in April.

* Williams has said it could start construction in early 2019 and complete the project in time for the 2019/2020 winter heating season if it gets the approvals needed.

* The Northeast Supply Enhancement is designed to expand Williams’ existing Transco pipeline to increase gas deliveries to New York City by up to 400 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd), enough to fuel about 2.3 million homes.

* National Grid Plc, the biggest distributor of gas in the U.S. Northeast, agreed to transport fuel on the project as part of its effort to convert customers in New York City and Long Island from oil to cleaner burning gas, which will reduce carbon emissions.

* The project includes the addition of about 37 miles (60 kilometers) of pipeline and compression to the existing Transco system in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York. Most of the new pipe, about 23.5 miles, would be offshore in the New York Bay.

* The Transco mainline runs 1,800 miles between Texas and New York City.

* The 125-mile Constitution pipeline is designed to transport 650 mmcfd of gas from Pennsylvania to Upstate New York.