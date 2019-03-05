Insurer Aon in talks to buy rival Willis Towers Watson: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Aon Plc is considering buying rival insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson Plc, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

London-based Aon is preparing to submit a bid for Willis Towers in the coming weeks and the two companies have also held preliminary talks, the report said.

As of March 4, Aon was valued at $40.95 billion, while Willis Towers’ market value stood at $22.34 billion.

Insurers are increasingly divesting non-core parts of their business, putting valuable assets out on the market, a report by Willis Towers Watson and Mergermarket showed in October 2018.

Global insurance mergers and acquisitions had jumped to 37 billion euros in the first six months of 2018, making it the highest first-half total since the financial crisis, the report from October 2018 said reut.rs/2H0vvI9.

Last September U.S. financial services group Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc agreed to buy Jardine Lloyd Thompson, valuing the British insurance and reinsurance broker at about 4.3 billion pounds.

The Aon-Willis merger could be the largest among insurance brokers amid volatility surrounding Britain’s impending exit from the European Union and trade tensions between Beijing and Washington threatening appetites.

Willis Group Holdings, the world’s oldest insurance broker, merged with human resources consultancy Towers Watson & Co in 2016. The deal allowed Willis to better compete with now potential acquirer Aon and rival Marsh & McLennan Co.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson were up 5.04 percent at $181.80, while Aon was down 2.2 percent at $167.20 in the morning trade.

Aon and Willis Towers Watson were not immediately available for comments.