July 23, 2018 / 1:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

Wilshire Associates names Suehyun Kim, Rebekah Chow to funds team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Financial services firm Wilshire Associates said it appointed Suehyun Kim and Rebekah Chow to the team at its unit, Wilshire Funds Management.

Kim joins as vice president of Wilshire Associates and portfolio manager at Wilshire Funds Management, and will be based in Santa Monica.

Chow will take on the role of senior associate and a member of the manager research group at Wilshire Associates, and will be based in Chicago.

Prior to Wilshire Associates, Kim was an investment director at Cetera Financial Group and Chow worked at Aon Hewitt as an investment analyst.

Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru

