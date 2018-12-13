Germany's Wintershall says Nord Stream 2 partners invested over 6 billion euros: RIA

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The partners in the Russian-owned Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project have already invested more than 6 billion euros ($6.8 billion), RIA news quoted Mario Mehren, the chairman of Germany’s Wintershall company, as saying on Thursday.

RIA reported that Mehren had said this to Danish media outlet Altinget.

Russian gas giant Gazprom is implementing the project jointly with its Western partners - Uniper, Wintershall, Engie, Austria’s OMV and Anglo-Dutch group Shell.

Total investments in the project are set at 9.5 billion euros, of which the Western companies had pledged a half.

($1 = 0.8811 euros)