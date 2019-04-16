India's Wipro investigating potential breach of some employee accounts

FILE PHOTO: The Wipro campus is seen in Bangalore June 23, 2009. REUTERS/Punit Paranjpe/File Photo

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian IT services firm Wipro Ltd said on Tuesday some of its employee accounts may have been hacked due to an advanced phishing campaign and that the company had launched an investigation to contain any potential impact.

The Bengaluru-based company was responding to a Reuters query after cyber security blog KrebsOnSecurity said Wipro’s systems had been breached and were being used to launch attacks against some of its clients.

KrebsOnSecurity, citing anonymous sources, said Wipro’s systems were being used to target at least a dozen customer systems.

“We detected a potentially abnormal activity in a few employee accounts on our network due to an advanced phishing campaign,” Wipro said in an emailed statement.

The company also said it had retained an independent forensic firm to assist in the investigation. Wipro did not say which clients, if any, had been compromised.

Wipro is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results later in the day. Larger rivals Tata Consultancy Services Ltd and Infosys Ltd kicked off the Indian corporate results season on Friday, saying they expect continued strong growth in the new financial year after posting strong fourth-quarter numbers.