India's Wipro faces lawsuit from National Grid US
December 1, 2017 / 12:18 PM / Updated an hour ago

India's Wipro faces lawsuit from National Grid US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS), India’s No.3 software exporter, said on Friday that it would challenge a lawsuit filed by National Grid US seeking damages of over $140 million related to a project that dates back to 2009.

Abidali Neemuchwala, Wipro's chief executive, addresses the media during a briefing to announce the company's quarterly results at its headquarters in Bengaluru, India, April 20, 2016. REUTERS/Abishek Chinnappa

The lawsuit was filed by the American unit of British electricity and gas utility major National Grid PLC (NG.L) in a New York court, Wipro said. bit.ly/2BBlAD2

Wipro said the lawsuit is related to an enterprise resource planning (ERP) implementation project.

The company said it joined the project in 2010, and that is was completed in 2014.

Reporting by Vishal Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

