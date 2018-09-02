Wipro wins biggest ever contract, over $1.5 billion

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian software services exporter Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) won its biggest-ever contract worth more than $1.5 billion with U.S.-based Alight Solutions LLC for digital services, the company said in a statement on Sunday.

The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa

Wipro, one of India’s top IT firms, said it would earn $1.5-1.6 billion in revenues over the tenure of the deal, which will include services in health, human resources and finance for Illinois-based Alight Solutions.

In July, the Bengaluru-based firm had said it would buy Alight Solutions’ India operations for $117 million in cash. The deal is expected to be completed in the quarter ending September.

Shares of the IT firm hit a seven-month high on Friday, gaining as much as 2.53 percent to 306.5 rupees.

Wipro has previously said it expected revenue from its key IT services business for the quarter ending September to be in the range of $2.01 billion to $2.05 billion.