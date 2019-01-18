India's Wipro third-quarter profit surges 30 percent

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, India, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

(Reuters) - Indian software services provider Wipro Ltd reported a 30 percent jump in third-quarter profit on Friday, beating analyst estimates and helped by higher revenue from its IT services.

Net profit rose to 25.10 billion rupees ($353 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, from 19.31 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier, the company said here

That compared with analysts’ average estimate of 23.25 billion rupees, compiled from Refinitiv Eikon data.

The Bengaluru-based company’s revenue rose 10.2 percent while revenue from its IT services grew 13 percent.