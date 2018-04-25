FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
April 25, 2018 / 10:55 AM / in 31 minutes

India's Wipro fourth-quarter profit falls 20 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS), India’s third-biggest software services exporter by revenue, reported a 20.3 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Wipro is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru, January 19, 2018. REUTERS/Abhishek N. Chinnappa/File Photo

Net profit fell to 18.03 billion rupees ($269.99 million) in the three months ended March 31, from 22.61 billion rupees a year earlier, Wipro said here on Wednesday.

Analysts on average expected the company to make a profit of 21.32 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters data.

    Revenue from operations fell 1.6 percent to 137.69 billion rupees.

    ($1 = 66.7800 Indian rupees)

    Reporting by Tanvi Mehta and Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru, editing by Louies Heavens

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.