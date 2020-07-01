Allianz to end Wirecard cooperation amid accounting scandal

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Allianz is seen on a building in Paris, France, April 30, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MUNICH (Reuters) - Allianz (ALVG.DE) said on Wednesday that it was ending its relationship with Wirecard Bank (WDIG.DE) and removing from the market a mobile payment app that the two companies had developed.

The move is further fallout in corporate Germany amid an accounting scandal involving the German payments company Wirecard.

The app “Allianz Pay & Protect” allowed payments on Apple and Android devices to have insurance protection.

A spokeswoman declined to say how many customers it had but said it would be useable until the end of August.