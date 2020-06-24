Wirecard says former CEO cut stake to 4.94% from 8.04%
FILE PHOTO: Markus Braun, CEO of Wirecard AG, an independent provider of outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions attends the company's annual news conference in Aschheim near Munich, Germany April 25, 2019. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Wirecard’s (WDIG.DE) former chief executive, Markus Braun, cut his stake in the company to 4.94% from 8.04% on June 18, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.
