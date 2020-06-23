Prosecutors in Munich say former Wirecard CEO to be released on bail

BERLIN (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Munich said on Tuesday that former Wirecard (WDIG.DE) CEO Markus Braun would be released as soon as he has posted 5 million euros ($5.66 million) in bail.

Braun had been arrested on suspicion of falsifying accounts, after the German payments firm disclosed a $2.1 billion financial hole and questioned whether trustees had actually held money on its behalf.

Prosecutors said Braun would have to report to police weekly.